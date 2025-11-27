'Chasing hype, not solutions': Why so many startups fail

Too many startups collapse because they chase hype instead of solving real-world problems, entrepreneur and investor Jigar Sagar warned young founders on Thursday.

“A lot of businesses are built for valuation, not for value,” he said. “Many startups fail because they start trends, not solutions.”

Sagar delivered the message during his keynote From Seed to Scale at the KT+150 Summit, which kicked off this morning at the Helipad by Frozen Cherry. The event brings together young innovators and changemakers featured in the KT+150 list for a day of discussions, mentorship and networking .

Sagar told the audience that while the UAE has long had abundant capital and talent, many founders still struggle because their businesses lack clarity. “If you’re not solving a real need, you’re building on shaky ground,” he said. He also emphasised the value of strong internal systems. “You cannot scale chaos. If you want to grow from ten employees to one hundred, you need processes.”

He urged startup leaders to align with investors who share their mission. “Don’t raise money just to raise money,” he said. “Raise with purpose. Build with purpose. And scale with purpose.”

The message, delivered to a room of young builders and idea-makers, underscored the theme of the day: the UAE’s next unicorns will emerge from founders who solve real problems and create real value.