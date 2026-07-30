The Story Behind Egypt and UAE's Close Brotherhood

Nawar Al Shamsi is a Producer, Content Creator, and on-camera presenter at Khaleej Times, leading the UAE pillar for KT+.
Driven by curiosity and a passion for storytelling, she creates content that explores the people, culture, and ideas shaping the UAE today. From uncovering forgotten stories from the Emirates' past to explaining the trends influencing its future, her work aims to make information engaging, accessible, and relevant to modern audiences.
Passionate about both the UAE and self-development, Nawar believes the best stories not only inform but also inspire curiosity, learning, and growth.