KT+150 listmaker starts own business, returns as judge for Art and Design category

Last year, Omayma El Aakel was recognised for her role as an ‘artrepreneur’ in the inaugural KT+ 150 list. Today, she is the founder and CEO of design and research studio OEA Architects and in a full circle moment, she is returning as the judge for the Art and Design category of this year’s KT150+ list.

"It was super exciting for me when I made it to the list for bringing art into my architecture," she recalls. "The event was great for meeting other people from around the world sharing dreams and visions."

The recognition gave her the confidence to focus fully on her studio, which was still in its infancy when she made the list. "After that, I felt a bit more push to focus on it," she said. "Now, I'm trying to get collaborations with developers and get some big projects. At the moment, it's going well."

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This year, Omayma returns to the KT+150 in a new role — as a judge. "When I was invited to be a judge, I was thrilled and jumped at the chance," she said. "It's being on the other side. I will get an opportunity to meet new people who want to make it to the list."

As a judge, she's looking for creative minds with vision. " I want to see what they are focused on — art, architecture, or specialised fields,” she said. “I want to filter those creative, special profiles and help them make the list."

Arriving in Dubai

The Barcelona-born architect moved to Dubai because she was drawn by the city's bold vision and ambitious scale. "In Spain, we have projects, but small scale," she explained. "The buildings here were really exciting and innovative. So, I thought, why not try working here?"

Like many who make the UAE their home, Omayma dreamt big. She worked with major developers, honing her craft before taking the leap to establish her own architecture studio. Her unique approach blends her architectural expertise with her passion for painting, guided by a personal philosophy: "Architecture is art, a sculpture we live in."

She feels that architecture has lost some of its artistic soul. "Coming from Barcelona, I grew up in a city full of detailed, artistic architecture," she reflected. "In Dubai, many real estate companies are in a hurry to just build and sell, so in some places, we are losing the artistic part."

She is determined to bring it back with a modern touch. "Every time I draw a building, I see it as a white canvas, almost like a painting,” she said. “Buildings stay for generations. They are sculptures and artworks."

For young architects, she has a key advice. "Let it flow and discover your style,” she said. “It might take a while for you to find your own voice but don't copy others. Just focus on finding your own vision."