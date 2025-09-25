  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.2°C

UAE’s youngest chefs: They’re just 17 and have been cooking for over a decade

Recognised as the youngest certified chefs in UAE, the siblings hold a professional diploma in culinary arts, which they earned at the extraordinary age of 13

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 8:00 AM

Updated: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 9:18 AM

Top Stories

Dubai: Mother of Pakistani expat desperate for help to keep daughter alive

Dubai: Mother of Pakistani expat desperate for help to keep daughter alive

The KT+150 are here: UAE's young future-makers unveiled

The KT+150 are here: UAE's young future-makers unveiled

UAE: Two Emirati sisters killed in Al Ain road crash

UAE: Two Emirati sisters killed in Al Ain road crash

The KT+150 list celebrates the brightest young changemakers across the UAE, and in the food category, few stories are as remarkable as that of Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi. At just 17, the Emirati twins have already carved out a space for themselves in the nation’s culinary scene — one defined by ambition, heritage, and innovation.

Recognised as the youngest certified chefs in the UAE, the siblings hold a professional diploma in culinary arts, which they earned at the extraordinary age of 13. Their journey from experimenting in the family kitchen to mastering global culinary techniques is a testament to both discipline and passion. Inspired by their parents’ breakfasts and their grandmother’s skill in traditional cooking, they began experimenting with omelets and simple dishes by the age of six and were confidently cooking independently by the time they turned eight.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

$100,000 H-1B visa costs push Indian families in UAE to rethink kids' education plans

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Bumrah 'unlikely' to get rest before Tests against West Indies

thumb-image

Qatar ruler says will continue efforts to broker Gaza truce despite Israeli strike

thumb-image

Regina Hall teases Brenda's return in 'Scary Movie 6'

thumb-image

Russia vows to press on in Ukraine, rejects Trump jibe

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Their most high-profile milestone came when they were asked to curate a state dinner menu for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during former US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE. Blending Emirati and American flavors into a unique fusion, the twins described the moment as a “once-in-a-lifetime privilege” — a powerful acknowledgment of their culinary talent at such a young age.

Since then, Abdulrahman and Maitha have continued to experiment with how Emirati cuisine can evolve. From their Napoli pop-up pizzeria during the Sharjah Light Festival to collaborations with local restaurants, their work reflects a blend of cultural pride and modern flair. Their Instagram account, @uae_twin_chefs, has become a platform for recipes, collaborations, and culinary projects, drawing nearly 20,000 followers.

Grandchildren of poet and author Dr. Shihab Ganem, the twins are carrying forward a family legacy of creativity and excellence. As KT+150 listmakers, they are proof that age is no barrier to shaping the future of food in the UAE.