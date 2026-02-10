Zycus named a leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites

Zycus, a global provider of source-to-pay (S2P) technology, today announced that it has been recognised as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites.

The company believes the recognition highlights Zycus’ continued investment in Merlin Intake to streamline user experience, as well as its focus on Agentic AI to support workflows such as tail-spend management through autonomous negotiation.

This approach aligns with Zycus’ “Intake to Outcomes” (I2O) philosophy: simplifying how work enters procurement, orchestrating execution with Agentic AI, and delivering outcomes with the right governance and control.

"Being recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, customer outcomes, and responsible AI," said Aatish Dedhia, founder and CEO of Zycus. "Merlin Agentic AI is designed to move beyond task automation toward end-to-end, outcome-based autonomous workflows and contextual decision-making, helping procurement teams operate with greater speed, intelligence, and confidence."

Zycus believes Gartner’s recognition is driven by:

Merlin Agentic AI, with focus areas including intake and autonomous negotiation for tail spend

A comprehensive, organically built S2P suite

Strong brand trust and global presence

High levels of customer satisfaction

Khairul Azman, group chief procurement officer at DRB-HICOM Berhad, said the organisation has partnered with Zycus for more than five years as a cornerstone of its procurement transformation. He noted that the Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader recognition reflects the innovation and execution experienced firsthand, adding that Zycus has become “the new standard” and congratulating the team on the milestone.

At Belden, Chris Loveland, procurement workstream Lead, said Zycus’ placement in the Leaders quadrant is a well-earned milestone, consistent with broader analyst recognition across Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, and reflective of steady progress and long-term value over eight years of partnership.

For Tate & Lyle, David Everett, global head of indirect procurement, said the Leader recognition mirrors the organisation’s eight-year experience with Zycus: strong innovation supported by reliable delivery and execution.

At Nippon Gases, Tania Corral, procurement excellence specialist, said Zycus has been an important contributor over four years of partnership, supporting the company’s ongoing procurement evolution. She added that the Magic Quadrant Leader recognition reflects the innovation and execution experienced through the relationship and expressed appreciation for the achievement while looking ahead to continued collaboration.