Zurich International Life and Purple Tuesday: Pledge support for people of determination

Zurich Purple Advocacy Group to be formed, front-line staff members to be trained and certified to address the needs of customers who’ve recently developed disabilities

Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 11:25 AM

Zurich International Life (Zurich), part of Zurich Insurance Group, announced a collaboration with Purple Tuesday, a global social movement dedicated to improving the customer experience for people of determination and their families 365 days a year.

With this move, Zurich will undertake key initiatives aimed at providing a more inclusive customer experience and creating a brighter future for vulnerable people. These include offering certified training to key front-line staff members to become well-versed in serving people of determination and engaging the wider organisation to understand the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals while stimulating awareness around empathy and compassion.

Moreover, the company will establish the Zurich Purple Advocacy Group, where customers who’ve recently developed disabilities will be convened to be part of focus groups to understand their journey, needs and how Zurich as a brand can support them.

Speaking of the collaboration, Mufazzal Kajiji, CEO, Zurich International Life — Middle East, said: "At Zurich, we recognise the importance of enabling the communities we operate in. To this end, we are proud to take concrete steps toward improving the experiences of people of determination by involving different levels of the organisation and reiterating the importance of empathy and customer centricity in the insurance business. We believe the collaboration between Zurich and Purple Tuesday is a strong statement on inclusion, and by pooling together our collective strength, we will achieve greater social impact."

Mike Adams OBE, founder at Purple Tuesday, added: "We are delighted to be working with Zurich International Life as a pioneer partner in the UAE representing the insurance industry. They have shown real leadership and commitment to go on a disability inclusion journey to provide accessible and inclusive customer experiences for people of determination. We look forward to working with their staff team to raise awareness, understanding and engagement to drive improvements for people of determination and their families."

Maite Mouraille, head of marketing and communications at Zurich and Purple Ambassador, said: “We are honoured to partner with Purple Tuesday in the Middle East. As a brand, we strive to be transparent, human and accessible, and this collaboration is an embodiment of everything we stand for. As an ambassador of Purple, I look forward to working closely with the Purple team and my fellow ambassadors to create a more caring and inclusive environment, where every person knows that they belong."

Zurich in the UK has been a partner to Purple Tuesday since 2021. As an extension of this collaboration, Zurich Middle East has joined hands with Purple to support its growth in the UAE. Over the next year, Zurich seeks to build on its commitment to people of determination by encouraging distribution partners to join the Purple movement and aiding the organisation’s expansion in other GCC markets.