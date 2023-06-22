Zurich announces appointment of interim senior executive officer

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, where innovation and creativity are paramount, leaders who can foster a culture of creativity within their organisations are the ones who stand out.
Zurich International Life Limited’s subsidiary, Zurich Workplace Solutions (Middle East) Limited (ZWS), announced today that its board has appointed the company’s Head of Operations, Adam Watterson, as the interim senior executive officer (SEO) of ZWS, effective July 1. Watterson is a strong internal candidate, and his appointment will help ensure a smooth and effective transition, as ZWS embarks on the next phase of expansion and growth.
The executive change follows the resignation of the incumbent SEO Sajeev Nair, who has decided to return to Switzerland for personal reasons. Nair has steered ZWS through significant growth over the past two years, spearheading the expansion of the DEWS (DIFC Employee Workplace Savings) plan in and beyond DIFC, onboarding over 60 Dubai Government entities, further ensuring that ZWS is poised for expansion in the UAE and across the GCC. His passion for helping Dubai become a global talent hub has been demonstrable throughout his tenure. Nair has been with Zurich for 14 years, having served in various senior management roles based out of Zurich, Switzerland, prior to joining ZWS as SEO in 2021.
“We thank Sajeev for his valuable contributions to the company during his tenure as SEO of Zurich Workplace Solutions. ZWS now has a market-leading proposition and a compelling roadmap, and we are well-positioned to build upon the established momentum. I am confident that Adam, who has been pivotal to the evolution of ZWS, will steer the team through this critical phase of growth,” stated Mufazzal Kajiji, CEO, Zurich International Life in the Middle East.
"I am delighted to be appointed as the interim Senior Executive Officer of Zurich Workplace Solutions. As I assume this role, I look forward to ensuring continuity, delivering on our corporate strategy and continuing to fulfil our commitments to our stakeholders. We remain focused on revolutionising end-of-service benefits in the region and supporting the UAE's vision to be a talent destination of choice," added Watterson.
