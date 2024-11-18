Zulekha Hospital Sharjah re-accredited with UNICEF and WHO’s Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI)

Zulekha Hospital Team with BFHI Assessors

Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah, has once again been recognised with the prestigious Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) accreditation by UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), affirming its continued commitment to superior standards in maternal and child healthcare. Originally accredited in 2019 as the first private hospital in Sharjah to receive BFHI accreditation, Zulekha Hospital continues to lead by example in promoting and supporting breastfeeding.









Established in 1991, the BFHI is a global effort by WHO and UNICEF to encourage healthcare facilities worldwide to adopt practices that protect, promote, and support breastfeeding. For BFHI accreditation, facility should demonstrate that their practices encourage breastfeeding as a natural choice for mother and newborn dyad. In addition, full compliance to the International and National Code of Marketing Breast-Milk Substitutes.

The implementation of the 10 steps to successful breastfeeding a set of guidelines that mandate staff training, patient antenatal support for breastfeeding from birth, and ongoing lactation support.

Complementing Sharjah’s Child-Friendly City project, Zulekha Hospital, guided by the vision of Dr Zulekha Daud, founder and chairperson actively champions breastfeeding education among new and expecting mothers. Lactation support and services are provided 24/7 by a comprehensive team comprised of lactation consultants and staff trained in a 90-hour International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) course. Working closely with the Breastfeeding Friends Society, Zulekha Hospital also conducts various educational activities within the hospital for staff, partners, and families to extend breastfeeding awareness across the community. To further promote these values, Zulekha Hospital offers comprehensive breastfeeding education for its staff, from clinical roles to non-clinical departments such as housekeeping, kitchen, and front office, with over 22-hour training courses for maternity staff working directly with mothers and newborns. Free antenatal classes in the gynaecology clinics are also available, providing expectant mothers with WHO-guided breastfeeding knowledge and practical support. Zanubia Shams, co-chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group, commented: “Our dedication to BFHI best practices empowers families, ensuring that every newborn receives the best start in life. This recognition reflects the tireless devotion of our staff, who uphold our high standards of care for mothers and infants.”

Breast milk remains vital in meeting a child’s nutritional needs, providing essential vitamins, proteins, and fats that are easier to digest than formula and helping bolster immunity. The benefits extend to mothers as well, promoting better overall health, aiding in calorie burning, and offering long-term disease prevention.