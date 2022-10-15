Zoho helps businesses to adopt cloud technology for digital transformation

The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX 2022.

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 2:02 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 2:26 PM

Zoho Corp. revealed that it has enabled more than 3,500 small, medium, and large enterprises in the UAE to adopt its cloud technology through local partnerships with public and private organisations. The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX 2022. “In recent years, cloud technology has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses due to its ability to transform the way enterprises operate by simplifying and streamlining complex processes,” said Hyther Nizam, president of Zoho Middle East and Africa.

“Businesses in the UAE can encounter technological barriers that can hinder their digital transformation efforts such as integration issues, language restrictions or difficulty migrating from old legacy systems,” said Ali Shabdar, regional director of Zoho MEA. Since last year, Zoho recorded 58 per cent growth in the UAE, doubled its workforce and grew its channel partner network by 48 per cent.