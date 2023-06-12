Zoho and Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce announce economic cooperation agreement for the investment

Leveraging the continued success of the Abraham Accords, technology giant Zoho, in collaboration with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce and with the support of the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai, announced an economic cooperation agreement with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce.

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 9:37 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 9:39 AM

As part of the collaboration, partner companies with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce will receive complimentary access to up to one year of Zoho's 55+ cloud-based business applications and its industry expertise. The company has more than 90 million users spread across 150+ countries, including UAE and Israel, and its total revenue crossed a billion dollars last year.

"We are excited to partner with the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai and the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, and keen to invest in the Israeli business ecosystem,” said Premanand Velumani, Regional Manager of Zoho Middle East and Africa. "As part of our transnational localism strategy, wherein we stay locally rooted while being globally connected, we support the development of local business ecosystems and communities. Israel is one of the countries with the highest value per customer in the Middle East for Zoho, and we are committed to serving the local businesses there."

Applauding the cooperation agreement, Hiron Zaslansky, consul-general of the State of Israel in Dubai Hiron Zaslansky, said, “The Abraham Accords have paved the way to fruitful synergies and economic partnerships between Israel and its regional allies. We view Dubai and the UAE as a central connecting points for new markets and prospects, particularly for Israel’s expertise in the technology and innovation sector. We congratulate Zoho and the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce on their collaboration, it is an important milestone, and we are confident that this is only the beginning of many beneficial alliances.”

The agreement aims to add value to the Chamber’s vast experience in identifying and creating business opportunities for the benefit of its members and partners.

Anat Bernstein Reich, president of the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce commented: "It is an opportune time for Israel and India to leverage our friendship with the UAE ecosystem and facilitate more businesses to enter the Israeli market. Zoho, being a foremost brand in India, is leading the way in fostering these valuable alliances and gateway opportunities for our members. We welcome them and are very happy with the collaboration set between our Chamber and Zoho."