Zoftware simplifies software selection with AI-powered innovation

Zoftware, the world’s first AI-driven software marketplace, is simplifying the complexities of software selection for businesses worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, the platform simplifies decision-making with tailored recommendations and real-time tech support powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Zoftware serves over 100,000 active buyers, providing access to a comprehensive database of 7,000 software solutions. The platform’s standout feature is its AI Tech Support Voice Agent, capable of supporting more than 100,000 applications with real-time troubleshooting and assistance, ensuring efficiency and reducing delays.

Zoftware’s founder, Aayushman Dalmia, identified the growing need for businesses to streamline software decisions in today’s digital economy. "Our platform is designed to take the guesswork out of software selection by combining predictive AI with customer insights to deliver tailored solutions," Aayushman explains.

Scaling operations across the MENA and ASEAN regions presented unique challenges due to varying regulatory and market demands. Zoftware overcome these hurdles by forming strategic partnerships and building a team with deep regional expertise, ensuring localized offerings that resonate with diverse business needs.

Backed by Techstars, Zoftware has not only secured the trust of its early adopters but also maintained a 100 per cent customer retention rate. By emphasising customer success and delivering measurable value, the company has positioned itself as a leader in the software marketplace. As Zoftware looks ahead, its focus is on advancing predictive AI technologies to anticipate buyer needs and shape future technology strategies. "Our goal is to lead the next wave of AI-driven transformation," Aayushman says, reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering value. For businesses looking to work smarter and stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape, Zoftware offers a revolutionary solution that simplifies software decision-making and empowers organisations to thrive.

