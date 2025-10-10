Zingfront HK launches Tax Brackets platform for multi-country income tax calculations

Zingfront HK has announced the launch of Tax Brackets, a new platform providing comprehensive tax calculators and guides for multiple countries. The tool is designed to help individuals and professionals understand and plan taxes in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France with access to accurate and up-to-date information.

Tax Brackets offers country-specific calculators tailored to the unique requirements of each tax system. For the United States, the platform supports both federal and state income tax calculations, including standard and itemized deductions and filing status options. The US calculator covers federal tax brackets ranging from 10 per cent to 37 per cent. Users can also access a federal income tax calculator to generate precise breakdowns of their obligations.

In Japan, the calculator covers income tax rates between 5 per cent and 45 per cent, while also accounting for resident tax and social insurance premiums. Germany’s system includes progressive rates of 14 per cent to 45 per cent, with options for solidarity surcharge and church tax across all six tax classes. For Canada, the platform integrates federal rates of 15 per cent to 33 per cent with provincial taxes and contributions such as RRSPs. The French calculator reflects progressive rates of zero per cent to 45 per cent, alongside the family quotient system and social contributions.

All calculations are performed using the latest available tax brackets to ensure accuracy. Users can view detailed breakdowns of results in real time, enabling informed financial planning decisions. The platform processes calculations locally, ensuring that personal financial information remains private and secure.

The broader aim of Tax Brackets is to provide accessible and reliable tax planning tools that serve individuals, businesses, and professionals operating across different tax jurisdictions. With over 10,000 monthly calculations already being performed and support for five major economies, the platform has positioned itself as a centralized resource for navigating complex tax requirements.

"Tax Brackets simplifies complex tax systems by delivering accurate, country-specific calculations in one accessible platform," said a spokesperson for Zingfront HK.

Through its combination of accuracy, coverage, and usability, Tax Brackets offers a structured approach to income tax planning. By incorporating federal, regional, and social contribution elements, the platform ensures that calculations reflect the complete financial picture in each supported country. As tax systems continue to evolve, the resource is designed to adapt by keeping pace with new rates and policies, providing users with reliable data for decision-making.