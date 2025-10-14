  • search in Khaleej Times
Tue, Oct 14, 2025

Zingfront HK launches Refont, an AI font generator for customised typography

A minimalistic version is also available for users who prefer clean layouts

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 2:42 PM

Zingfront HK has introduced Refont, a digital platform described as an AI Font generator designed to simplify the process of creating customised fonts. The tool is aimed at users ranging from students and professionals to designers and individuals seeking personalised typography without advanced design knowledge.

Refont works through a three-step process. Users type text, preview a selection of automatically generated styles, and download the preferred design. The system generates a variety of outputs including calligraphy, signatures, handwriting-inspired text, and modern digital fonts.

The calligraphy option includes styles such as cursive and clerical scripts, along with designs influenced by well-known traditions. For signatures, the platform supports one-stroke and simplified formats in both English and Chinese. A minimalistic version is also available for users who prefer clean layouts.

A handwriting replication function allows individuals to upload samples or write directly online to generate digital fonts that closely mirror their personal writing. This option is expected to be useful for branding, academic documents, or personal projects where a unique text style is required.

The system also includes decorative and trendy text suitable for social media or content creation. Users can preview multiple variations instantly and apply them in digital posts, marketing material, or online communication. A related function enables users to create and customise Lenny faces, which can be copied for use in messaging or social platforms.

For businesses and individuals working on visual identity, Refont features a calligraphy logo generator. By entering a name and choosing a style, users can generate handwritten logos automatically, offering a quick option for branding purposes.

"Refont was created to make typography design more accessible while maintaining flexibility for different use cases," said a spokesperson for Zingfront HK. "With this AI Font generator, our objective is to provide a practical tool that adapts to both creative expression and professional applications."

With a mix of automation and customisation, Refont positions itself as a tool that responds to increasing demand for efficient design solutions. By incorporating handwriting, calligraphy, signature styles, and decorative fonts, the platform offers a range of options for users seeking more control over digital text design.

For more details, visit the Refont official website.