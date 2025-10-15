  • search in Khaleej Times
Zingfront HK introduces WADesk for WhatsApp-based customer management

The system is designed to address practical challenges such as multi-account operations, high interaction volumes, and risks related to account suspension

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 12:52 PM

Zingfront HK has announced the launch of WADesk, a platform developed to support businesses in managing customer communication and acquisition through WhatsApp. The system is designed to address practical challenges such as multi-account operations, high interaction volumes, and risks related to account suspension.

WADesk is currently used by more than 30,000 global users and reaches over 10 million customers. Its functions combine lead generation, bulk messaging, and customer relationship management. The platform also incorporates AI-driven automation and multilingual support to improve efficiency for businesses working across international markets.

Key features include lifecycle management with secure backups of chats and customer data, which help reduce information loss in the event of account suspension. The system provides team management options such as batch allocation of leads, detailed customer profiling, and searchable communication records, enabling businesses to maintain continuity in customer relationships.

The platform also includes automated tools to streamline workflows. These functions cover multi-task bulk messaging, keyword-based marketing, personalised replies, and scheduled campaigns. With real-time translations across 134 languages, businesses can manage communication in multiple regions simultaneously while reducing response delays. These features are designed to help businesses improve efficiency and avoid WhatsApp ban risks while managing customer engagement at scale.

For customer acquisition, WADesk offers tools to extract potential leads through Google Maps and keyword targeting. Businesses can filter data by region, industry, or demographics, export results for further analysis, and apply bulk messaging functions for structured outreach. Future product updates will expand integrations to additional platforms such as Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

To enhance security, the system applies a configurable fingerprint environment that isolates each account to reduce suspension risks. Data compliance and protection measures follow ISO-certified protocols, including encryption standards and regular audits.

"WADesk has been developed in response to the increasing need for reliable and scalable solutions in customer communication," said a spokesperson for Zingfront HK. "Our focus has been on providing a structured system that helps businesses operate across multiple markets while maintaining data security and operational efficiency."

For more information, visit the WADesk official website.