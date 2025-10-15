  • search in Khaleej Times
Zingfront HK introduces easy comment for anonymous tracking of recent Instagram follows

The tool eliminates the need for manual checks, presenting the latest follow activity instantly

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 12:45 PM

'We are taken care of like citizens’: UAE Golden Visa holders hail new consular services

Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

UAE: Four-day Diwali break announced by Indian schools

Zingfront HK has launched Easy Comment, designed to provide insights into recent Instagram activity by allowing users to see who an account has recently followed. The platform operates without requiring login credentials and ensures full anonymity, offering quick results across mobile, tablet, and desktop devices.

Easy Comment enables users to track recently followed accounts on Instagram in real time. With 24/7 updates, the tool eliminates the need for manual checks, presenting the latest follow activity instantly. Users can enter an Instagram username or profile URL into the search bar, and the tool retrieves and displays the most recent follows in a private manner.

The platform emphasises accessibility by being free of charge and free of advertisements, in contrast to other services that often impose login requirements, fees, or limitations on usage. Its three-step process—entering a username, fetching recent follows, and viewing results privately—offers a straightforward approach suitable for a wide range of users.

In addition to its core functionality, Easy Comment incorporates other tools for Instagram and beyond. These include an Instagram Comment Picker for running giveaways, an Instagram Follower Exporter to download followers or following lists, and an Instagram Comment Exporter that enables users to export comments from posts to Excel or CSV files. The platform also supports interaction-enhancing features such as an AI carousel generator.

Beyond Instagram, Easy Comment extends its services to Facebook and TikTok. Available tools include a Facebook Comment Picker, Facebook Friends List Exporter, Facebook Comment Exporter, TikTok Comment Generator, TikTok Comment Picker, and a TikTok Video Downloader. These features position the platform as a multi-tool resource for social media management and analysis.

"Easy Comment reflects our commitment to developing accessible and secure tools for social media management," said a spokesperson for Zingfront HK. "By prioritising privacy, eliminating unnecessary barriers, and offering a comprehensive suite of features, we aim to provide users with a reliable and efficient solution for monitoring activity and enhancing engagement."

By integrating functions such as an instagram follower tracker and multi-platform comment management, Easy Comment offers a consolidated resource for users who require transparency and efficiency in social media interactions.

Visit Easy Comment official website for more details.