Ziina debuts digital card with Visa to turn payments into instant spending power

Ziina, a leading licensed UAE fintech platform offering both acquiring and issuing, has announced the launch of Ziina Card, its first digital card powered by Visa. Available directly within Apple Wallet, Ziina Card transforms a user’s Ziina balance into instant spending power, enabling both individuals and businesses to spend money the moment it is received. By partnering with Visa, Ziina ensures global acceptance, robust security, and access to exclusive rewards, reinforcing its mission to make money movement in the UAE faster, simpler, and more contextual.

Ziina Card represents a major milestone for the company and its growing user base. Tens of thousands of consumers and businesses had requested the feature, making it the single most anticipated product launch since Ziina’s founding.

“We’ve always believed that financial services should adapt to how people actually live and work,” said Faisal Toukan, co-founder and CEO of Ziina.

“Ziina Card is the natural evolution of that vision - your money, always accessible, working the way you need it to.”

“Visa is delighted to partner with Ziina to bring instant, secure, and globally accepted spending power to users in the UAE. Ziina’s Visa card is a great example of how innovation can deliver faster, simpler payment experiences for consumers and businesses alike,” said Salima Gutieva, vice-president and UAE country manager for Visa.

The launch of Ziina Card comes at a pivotal time for the UAE, where both SMEs and consumers increasingly rely on digital payments as the backbone of economic activity. SMEs account for more than 94 per cent of companies in the UAE, contributing over 63 per cent of GDP, yet face persistent cash flow challenges due to delayed client payments.

Meanwhile, consumers are demanding seamless, instant, and secure ways to transact in an increasingly cashless economy. In April, Ziina introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone, enabling businesses to accept contactless payments securely without the need for traditional point-of-sale hardware.

With Ziina Card, the company now completes the picture—helping users not only accept money instantly but also spend it immediately, creating a fully integrated payment experience.

Ziina Card addresses these challenges head-on by creating a unified flow between receiving and spending, something traditional banks have struggled to deliver. By eliminating the “cash-out” middleman, Ziina gives businesses and individuals real-time access to funds with enriched data, improved visibility, and uncompromising security.