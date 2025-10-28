Zhanna Kirkland highlights emerging luxury trends at Vicenzaoro 2025

Vicenzaoro 2025 returned to Fiera di Vicenza with participation from 1,200 brands representing 30 countries and more than 600 global buyers. The event reaffirmed its position as one of the jewellery industry’s leading platforms for fine craftsmanship, high watchmaking, emerging talent, and technological innovation.

The event brought together leading Italian maisons such as Roberto Coin, Damiani, and Fope showcasing their signature craftsmanship alongside new-generation brands including Piranesi and Statement Paris introducing contemporary perspectives. International houses Fabergé and Autore Pearls further strengthened the fair’s global relevance, underlining Vicenzaoro’s role as a meeting ground for tradition and forward-thinking design.

Opening sessions hosted by Club degli Orafi and Intesa Sanpaolo explored the future of “Made in Italy” jewellery, analysing shifting market dynamics and the growing importance of sustainability. Discussions highlighted how responsible sourcing and ethical practices have become integral to luxury, complementing rather than compromising creativity.

A key industry moment was the presentation of The Jewellery Trendbook 2027+ by Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting. The report outlined five emerging directions shaping the sector globally:

Modular Core – personalisation and adaptability

Dynamic Movement – kinetic design

Coded Couture – technology integration

Convergences – storytelling

Neo-Rituals – cultural symbolism

Together, these themes show how narrative, innovation, and cultural relevance have become defining forces in contemporary jewellery design.

Zhanna Kirkland, strategist, engaged with designers, forecasters, and industry leaders, examining how these themes are being interpreted and implemented by both established and emerging players. In conversation with Paola De Luca, founder of The Futurist, she discussed evolving consumer behaviour, global design trajectories, and the intersection of craftsmanship, technology, and identity.

“Vicenzaoro 2025 brought together some of the most significant ideas shaping the jewellery world,” said Kirkland. “The conversations around heritage, innovation, sustainability, and storytelling reflect the direction in which the global luxury jewellery industry is moving.”

The preview of the T.Gold Hall 2026 further reinforced Vicenzaoro’s forward-looking stance, spotlighting educational initiatives, technological advancements, and cross-sector collaboration. Both heritage houses and independent designers showcased experimentation with new materials and sustainable concepts, positioning the fair as a catalyst for innovation within the luxury jewellery sector.