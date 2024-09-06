ZEX PR WIRE empowers Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024 as premier AI PR distribution partner

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 11:05 AM Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM

ZEX PR WIRE is excited to announce its participation as a AI PR distribution partner at the highly anticipated Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024, organised by Dubai AI Campus in partnership with DIFC. This premier event will take place at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai on 11-12 September 2024, bringing together the most influential minds and innovators from the artificial intelligence, blockchain, and web3 ecosystems.

What to expect at Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024?

Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 is set to be a groundbreaking event, attracting over 15,000 attendees, 500+ investors, 100+ exhibitors, and 100+ industry leaders and visionaries. The festival offers an exceptional platform for participants to delve into the latest advancements, strategies, and applications shaping the future of AI and Web3 technologies.

Key Highlights:

Focus Areas:

AI-Driven Innovations in Web3

Blockchain Integration and Smart Contracts

Ethical AI and Governance

Future of Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

The Metaverse and Digital Identity

Participants: Tech Innovators and Startups

Government and Regulatory Bodies

C-Level Executives and Entrepreneurs

Venture Capitalists, Investors, and Industry Pioneers

Media and Influencers ZEX PR WIRE at Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024 As a AI PR Distribution Partner, ZEX PR WIRE will present its extensive portfolio of PR and marketing services, uniquely crafted to meet the needs of tech-forward industries. We invite attendees to visit our booth to explore how our cutting-edge distribution network and strategic communication solutions can elevate their brand’s presence in the dynamic world of AI and Web3. We are eager to engage with trailblazers and leaders to discuss collaborations that will drive innovation and growth. ZEX PR WIRE is proud to be an AI PR Distribution Partner at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024. If you're in Dubai, come visit us at Booth No. M9 and let's connect!

Visit our website at https://zexprwire.com/ or reach out directly via info@zexprwire.com for more information.