ZeroGPT expands AI verification platform with advanced detection and workflow features

Integrating workflow features for educators, publishers, businesses, and enterprise users managing AI-generated content

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 2:28 PM
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ZeroGPT has introduced new upgrades to its AI-content verification platform, expanding its detection capabilities, humanizing AI tools, and integrating workflow features for educators, publishers, businesses, and enterprise users managing AI-generated content.

The latest update introduces DeepAnalyse, an upgraded detection system designed to improve AI-generated text analysis through multi-stage machine learning evaluation. According to the company, the technology examines sentence structures, writing predictability, and linguistic patterns associated with leading AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, and LLaMa.

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Alongside the upgraded detection engine, ZeroGPT has expanded its workflow tools by integrating plagiarism checking, paraphrasing, summarisation, grammar correction, translation, and Humanizing AI capabilities into a unified platform. The company said the update also adds batch file processing and downloadable PDF reporting features to support institutions and businesses handling large volumes of written content.

“The rapid adoption of generative AI is increasing demand for reliable verification and content-management solutions,” a spokesperson for ZeroGPT said. “Our latest platform enhancements are designed to help users review, refine, and manage AI-generated content more efficiently.”

ZeroGPT also confirmed expanded multilingual support and integrations for messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram, allowing users to access AI-detection and writing-support tools through mobile communication channels.


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