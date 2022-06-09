ZelaaPayAE joins Visa’s Fintech fast track programme

ZelaaPayAE is working with Visa to deliver the next innovation in payments

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 3:59 PM

ZelaaPayAE, a UAE-based fintech company, recently announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech fast track programme, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa. The programme will allow to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security of VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, and introduce a cryptocurrency backed payment credential in the UAE and wider CEMEA region.

As the UAE pushes to become a centre for the virtual asset sector and an early adopter of digital currency industry, ZelaaPayAE, through the Visa’s Fintech fast track programme, will now have the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible.

Sahil Arora, CEO and founder, ZelaaPayAE, said: “I have dreamt of making ZelaaPayAE a pioneering fin-tech startup in the UAE and one of the first movers towards providing alternative financial solutions to the end consumer in this region. By joining Visa’s fast track programme, our demographic reach will be limitless as we strive to push for adoption and further utility of payments through cryptocurrencies."

Alex McCrea, VP, head of strategic partnerships and ventures — Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Visa, said: “We’re delighted to welcome ZelaaPayAE to Visa's Fintech fast track programme and excited to work with them on the enablement of secure and seamless crypto payments in the UAE. There is no doubt that the team at ZelaaPayAE will leverage access to the experts, technology and resources that the programme allows to scale with efficiency and expand access to crypto payments.”