Zeeshaan Shah shortlisted for 'Business Person of the Year' at Asian Achievers Awards

Shah is the youngest entrepreneur to have been nominated for the pinnacle award

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 2:05 PM

This year 'The 21st Asian Achievers Awards' is yet again, set to be the biggest celebration of South Asian Talent and their remarkable achievements across various fields. Now in its 21st year, the ceremony attracts the who’s who of British society in a fantastic reminder of the tremendous contributions the South Asian diaspora makes towards Britain and will witness the convergence of high achievers who have made indelible marks in their respective domains, fostering British investment and forging valuable trade ties with their homelands.

The star studded evening which will be hosted on the September 15 at London’s Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair will honour the achievements of exceptional personalities who have risen to prominence in the British landscape. From the world of arts and culture to outstanding community service, and from entrepreneurship to the dynamic realm of media, this event promises to spotlight luminaries who have set benchmarks for success both in the international and local arenas.

One of the standout finalists this year is Zeeshaan Shah, the youngest ever finalist for the show-stopper ‘Business Person of the Year Award’. Shah is a British-Pakistani serial entrepreneur who has established himself as a mogul in the business world and is the youngest entrepreneur to have been nominated for the pinnacle award. He is the chairman and founder of One Group, a diverse global business group primarily focussed within the real estate and venture capital sectors.

Fellow nominees for the Business Person of the Year Award include business heavyweights Dr Dharminder Nagar, managing director of Paras Health, India, British chef and TV presenter, Nisha Katona, founder of Mowgli Street Food and Mowgli Trust Charity and Harren Jhoti, co-founder of Astex Pharmaceuticals.

With their nominations they join some of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs, with previous winners of the award including Britain’s richest man G P Hinduja, chairman Hinduja Group in 2014 and Iqbal Ahmed, CEO of Seamark Group in 2015, amongst many other of the most prominent achievers of the British Asian community.

The panel of judges for this event include some of the leading industry thought leaders from leading industries, honing prestigious positions in the field of sports, humanities, media and tech, amongst others. Among them included, Mohammed Amin MBE, Chair of the National Muslim Memorial Trust, Shatish Dasani, chair of UNICEF, UK, Farzana Baduel, CEO and co-founder of Curzon PR and Azeem Rafiq, former British cricketer amongst other esteemed entrepreneurs and leaders.

With regards to Shah's nomination, Azeem Rafiq expressed, “I was delighted to be a judge for this year’s awards. The diversity and range of talent across the South Asian community in the UK is breathtaking. It’s important to recognise people contributing to the world, as well as fostering greater trade and investment relationships with their home countries, such as Zeeshaan. I wish all the shortlisted candidates the best of luck on the night."

On receiving this nomination, Shah expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the esteemed jury, saying, "It's an honour to be a finalist at the Asian Achievers awards, which is certainly the most prestigious platform for the British Asian community in the UK. I recall visiting as a guest years ago and seeing industry giants who I looked up to winning this very award. It is a surreal experience to be a finalist myself today."

The pinnacle of this grand gathering will be the announcement of the winners, scheduled for the event's enthralling night, on September 15. This grand moment will serve as a beacon for the bright future that lies ahead, highlighting the significant impact South Asian talent has on British investment and global trade relations.

To follow the event please visit https://asianachieversawards.com/.