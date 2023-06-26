Zeeshaan Shah hosts British Asian Trust evening at Wellington Palace

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 5:16 PM

Zeeshaan Shah, chairman at One Group recently collaborated with the British Asian Trust to hold a star-studded event at the iconic Wellington Arch, London. This event attracted distinguished business, political, philanthropic and professional leaders. The gathering captured attention and admiration as influential figures, united by a shared commitment to social progress, came together under one roof. The chief guest for the evening was Lord Jitesh Gadhia, chairman of the British Asian Trust. Senior dignitaries from the trust in attendance included CEO Richard Hawkes and executive director Hitan Mehta OBE.

The British Asian Trust, a prominent corporate-driven charity organisation, is making waves with its groundbreaking initiatives aimed at empowering communities and transforming lives. With a strategic focus on social inclusion, education, and economic empowerment, this trailblazing entity is leaving an indelible mark on the British Asian community.

During this momentous event, Shah discussed his experience of being part of the British Asian Trust and the impact it had on societies most vulnerable. Shah shed light on the Trust's far-reaching impact, transcending the borders of South Asia and extending its benefits to Pakistan and beyond. Notably, he highlighted the Trust's unwavering commitment to women's healthcare and its groundbreaking efforts in fostering economic empowerment. Shah revealed how the Trust's initiatives have unleashed the entrepreneurial potential of aspiring entrepreneurs in Pakistan, providing them with access to life-changing entrepreneurship programmes, mentorship, and vital financial support. He firmly believes that Pakistan stands to gain immensely from the Trust's contributions to economic development and empowerment.

Through strategic collaborations, the Trust has successfully implemented projects spanning education, livelihoods, healthcare, and more. Leveraging the vibrant British Asian diaspora, the Trust has made a lasting impression, driving the region towards a brighter future. Education remains a top priority for the Trust, empowering young individuals through partnerships with educational institutions.

Founded 15 years ago under the patronage of His Royal Highness King Charles, the British Asian Trust has emerged as a driving force dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by underprivileged British Asians. Today, it stands as a beacon of hope, having achieved significant milestones in its mission to foster lasting change and positively impact countless individuals.

The Trust extends an invitation to all to join their mission, as they continue to shape thriving communities and transform lives, creating a better and brighter future for all.