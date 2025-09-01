ZainTECH launches AI-powered managed SecOps elevating regional cybersecurity

ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has officially launched its AI SecOps managed security service, an AI-powered cybersecurity offering designed to deliver always-on protection across cloud and hybrid environments, aligned built around regional compliance and data sovereignty mandates.

ZainTECH’s AI SecOps service is now available to organisations across the MENA region, supported by Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in the UAE, KSA, and Jordan, with a rapidly expanding footprint into other regional markets including Kuwait and Bahrain. As one of the few providers with a regional SOC footprint, ZainTECH delivers localised services with client data and logs handled entirely within the region, ensuring compliance, security, operational transparency, and trust.

Designed to support enterprises of all sizes and maturity levels, the offering delivers fully managed, end-to-end security operations through a SaaS-based model that eliminates infrastructure overhead and provides cost clarity with no hidden charges. It combines real-time threat detection, continuous vulnerability assessment, advanced threat hunting, automated patch management, and endpoint detection and response into a unified solution. Onboarding is fast and seamless, with clients able to deploy and begin securing environments in 10 days.

The service is already actively serving clients across the region and different sectors including insurance, fintech, healthcare, exchange, retail, and hospitality. The offering integrates seamlessly with existing environments to reduce complexity, maximise current licensing investments, and maximise current licensing investments.

"Today’s threat landscape demands more than reactive defense," said Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH. "With our AI-powered Managed SecOps, we’re helping clients across the region stay ahead of evolving risks through smarter, faster, and sovereign cybersecurity. This launch is a milestone in making advanced security accessible to all organisations, regardless of size, while maintaining cost efficiency, compliance, and operational resilience."

The platform integrates with a wide range of SIEM and IT operations platforms, ensuring intelligent workflows, automated response, and flexibility across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments, all delivered through a sovereign, regional SaaS model.

This strategic move strengthens ZainTECH’s leadership in cybersecurity-as-a-service across the Middle East and Africa. It reinforces the company’s AI-first strategy and supports its broader vision to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready services that empower clients to confidently navigate their digital transformation journeys.

For more information, visit: www.zaintech.com.