Zahrawi Group celebrates successful opening of advanced distribution centre in Dubai

Chairman Isam M Al-Muhaidib is joined by dignitaries for the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Zahrawi Group, a leading provider in healthcare solutions across the GCC, on Wednesday announced the successful official inauguration of its new state-of-the-art 38,000 sq ft distribution centre, strategically located opposite Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. This milestone marks a significant chapter in the Group’s growth journey and its commitment to operational excellence.

The opening ceremony brought together Zahrawi Group’s leadership, including chairman Isam M Al-Muhaidib, alongside key partners, customers, representatives from governmental institutions, and Zahrawi’s senior management team. The guests were welcomed to a comprehensive tour of the facility, which showcased the advanced technologies and enhancements designed to optimise efficiency and scalability.

Guests also got the opportunity to explore the facility’s key features, including an advanced inventory management system, temperature-controlled storage, automated loading bays, and high-capacity order processing stations. Zahrawi Group’s leadership highlighted how these innovations improve operational accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and ensure the highest quality standards, positioning the facility as a benchmark in healthcare logistics across the region.

Abdulrahman Ramadan, group CEO, highlighted the strategic significance of the new facility, emphasising how the Distribution Centre’s advanced technologies and increased capacity position Zahrawi Group to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. He underscored the company’s commitment to operational excellence and its focus on delivering exceptional value to its partners and customers, ultimately benefiting patients. "This facility significantly enhances our capacity to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. With cutting-edge technology and streamlined workflows, we are now better equipped than ever to ensure faster deliveries, greater accuracy, and the highest quality standards. This investment reinforces our position as a trusted partner in healthcare solutions across the GCC,” he said.

Al-Muhaidib reflected on the broader significance of this achievement. "This distribution centre is a reflection of our vision to innovate and elevate our operations to meet the growing demands of the healthcare sector. It is not just an investment in infrastructure but also a testament to the trust and partnerships we’ve built over the years. This milestone strengthens our foundation and supports our mission to empower healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes across the GCC,” he stated. Established in 1989, Zahrawi Group is a pioneer medical devices and life science distributor in the Gulf, with a presence in UAE, KSA, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain. Specialising in surgical, medical, nuclear medicine, diagnostic, and analytical lab solutions, Zahrawi Group is known for driving progress in the healthcare sector by leveraging innovation and collaboration. The new distribution centre will help the company support healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes across the GCC. "Zahrawi Group remains dedicated to driving progress in the healthcare sector by leveraging innovation and collaboration. Our new distribution centre is a cornerstone of this commitment, enabling the company to support healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes across the GCC. This achievement reinforces the Group’s mission to improve peoples’ lives by leading with excellence, integrity, and unwavering dedication to its stakeholders," added Ramadan.

To know more visit www.zahrawigroup.com