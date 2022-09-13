Zahidul Islam making waves for his trick shots

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022

Zahidul Islam may only be 21 years old, but the Bangladeshi native’s skills have already earned him comparisons to professional billiards icons Mike Massey and Florian Kohler. Islam has been playing pool since he was 13 years old and today often draws crowds to his impressive trick shots on the table.

His journey

Islam started playing pool at age 13. In those first few years, he tried to master different tricks with his brother cheering him on. He has continued learning from YouTube tutorials and practising when he gets a chance, even taking notes on his phone during school classes to stay fresh. Islam is one of the most remarkable young players, as he has previously demonstrated. He plays pool with a lot of love and is a well-known social media influencer. He enrolled in Richland College and found education in the field of the pool at the same time.

His beginnings

Islam began playing pool seriously at 13 years old. Even as a young boy, he would go to the gaming room during recess and later recognised that this could be a full-time job. He studied Ball Pool games and rehearsed new stunt shots. With his consistent practice, Islam has become the best at the game, as no one has ever accomplished this feat before him or will again. Currently, he is participating in national and international events.

Championships played by him

He has played 10 x 10 Ball championships, 3 x trickshot championships, and 8 x 8 ball pool double match winner finals. Playing as a member of team Bangladesh, Islam won many games. His performance left his opponents baffled, who was considered very good at the game. Some even said that they thought he was using some kind of strategy but couldn't figure out what it was and suggested that he would have ranked much higher if he had been competing in an international tournament with foreign players instead.

Practice make man perfect

Playing billiards and pool professionally requires hours upon hours of training, while performing at the exhibition level is a whole other challenge. Islam has been steadily tackling both throughout his entire life, Practicing for five hours a day when he was younger and now playing competitively against some of the best players in the world.

