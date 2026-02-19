YUKA Gymkhana Challenge 2026 takes over Yas Marina Circuit

On February 15, the international round of YUKA Gymkhana Challenge 2026 was held at Yas Marina Circuit, bringing together professional drivers and a large audience. The event reinforced its status as one of the region’s most dynamic motorsport formats.

The 2026 edition marked the second YUKA Gymkhana Challenge in the UAE, following the series’ international debut in Al Ain in 2025, helping establish Gymkhana as a growing competitive discipline in the country.

Drivers from the UAE, Jordan, France, Spain, Lebanon, India, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, New Zealand, and El Salvador competed, showcasing the series’ growing global appeal.

After intense knockout rounds, the podium was as follows: 1st — Aliaksei Shendziukou (Belarus) in Car #43, 2nd — Damir Idiyatulin (Russia) in Car #G, and 3rd — Ali Sajwani (UAE) in Car #2G. Damir Idiyatulin also set the fastest lap in qualifying (2:40.337).

The competition used a mirrored course format with mandatory side changes, with results based on the combined times of two runs. Final battles were decided by precision and consistency, with minimal time differences separating top drivers.

Beyond racing, the event featured a full festival program, including DJ performances, a curated food court, children’s zones, automotive displays, and entertainment. The nighttime setting, lighting, music, and engine sounds created a spectacular motorsport atmosphere for enthusiasts and general audiences alike.

Held annually in the UAE, YUKA Gymkhana Challenge is evaluating regional expansion based on market growth and audience engagement. The event was supported by FORTIS and ICORE, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and initiatives that bridge entrepreneurship and competitive motorsport.