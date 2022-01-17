YouTube Expert Sean Cannell's Book Shares How to Start a Profitable Channel
Dubai
With billions of users from different corners of the world, YouTube has emerged as the second most popular social media platform globally. YouTube is a treasure trove of content that covers pretty much everything that adds value to our lives. The credit for such brilliant and meaningful content goes to the millions of content creators on YouTube who have discovered they can earn a living from this platform. Sean Cannell has dedicated his life to developing unique and talented YouTube content creators, helping them pursue their passion and also make an impact on the world. To take the initiative further, Sean has launched a book, YouTube Secrets, to guide beginners on becoming successful video influencers.
Sean started his career with YouTube almost a decade ago. Back then, it was not a popular platform for content creators to earn a living. Sean started by making hundreds of videos for a small church. His interest grew as he saw that his videos were gaining views on the platform. In 2010, Sean dropped out of college to become a video influencer on YouTube. His first earning from the channel was barely $2.12, but that could not deter his spirit from building a full-time YouTube career. After a decade, Sean has been breaking records with his affiliate sales on YouTube that have moved up to five or six figures a month.
After years of hard work and dedication, Sean’s channel "Think Media" was listed in Forbes's "20 Must-Watch YouTube Channels That Will Change Your Business." His videos have earned over 43 million views, skyrocketing his subscriber base to over 1.8 million. Sean has dedicated his channel to guiding beginners on YouTube to build a rocking career as a video creator and influencer. His videos detail everything a beginner or an intermediate video influencer would need to grow on this platform. He has a team of expert coaches who also share their experiences and knowledge of growing a whopping number of followers on YouTube.
Think Media earns money by reviewing popular products from Amazon that a budding video influencer would need to kick-start his career. His videos are intended to help fresh talents build a solid career from scratch. Think Media guides their followers on basic techniques to use a camera, the best budget camera for video recording, ways to make and upload videos from a smartphone, and more. Sean has now moved a step further by becoming a best-seller author with YouTube Secrets: The Ultimate Guide to Growing Your Following and Making Money as a Video Influencer.
As the title suggests, Sean has bared his entrepreneurial landscape to help passion-driven people find a steady source of income through YouTube. This book can be a roadmap to anyone willing to pursue a career as a video influencer. Sean co-authored the book with Benji Travis, another celebrated YouTuber, to share some fool-proof tips and tricks to gain traction with your YouTube channel. The book is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions. Over 80K copies of YouTube Secrets have already been sold, making it a top seller in the category.
Sean is on a mission to help 10K people create a living by doing what they love, utilizing YouTube as a platform. With his growing popularity and humble initiatives, it is only a matter of time before Sean turns his dream into a reality.