Your travel companion all the way

Daiso Japan, the number one Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month

Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 11:59 AM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 12:22 PM

Daiso Japan has over 80 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, offering an extensive range of affordable products for everyday needs.

With Eid al-Adha just around the corner and the travel season in full swing, Daiso Japan has curated a remarkable collection of travel items, gifting options, toys, and dinnerware, to make your Eid festivities and journey truly special.

From convenient packing solutions such as net bags and travel cases to stylish passport covers and eye-catching luggage tags, our travel accessories allow you to travel in style and stand out from the crowd. The brand prioritise your safety with suitcase belts, dial locks, and digital luggage scales, ensuring peace of mind throughout your trip.

Maximise your luggage space with our vacuum seal bags, keeping your clothes fresh and ready for every occasion. Stay organised on the go with the PVC storage bags, perfect for makeup and accessories, allowing you to find what you need effortlessly.

Your health matters, which is why the brand offers medicine pills cases and empty beauty bottles, ensuring you're prepared for any situation. Experience tranquillity with the earplugs, offering serenity amidst the vibrant travel environment.

Say goodbye to discomfort with the soft neck pillows and sleep masks, allowing you to arrive at your destination refreshed and rejuvenated. Beat the summer heat with our battery-operated handheld fans, ensuring you stay cool and stylish during your journey.

Not forgetting the little ones, we have an exciting range of Disney flip-flops, caps, and sunglasses, ensuring they have a fun-filled travel experience.

Daiso Japan extends warm Eid Mubarak greetings to all and wishes for safe and enjoyable journeys.

Visit https://daisome.com/store-locator/ to explore our store locations.