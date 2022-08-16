Your guide to starting your LLM this September

Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 9:59 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 10:01 AM

Have you been practising law for several years? Are you wondering what’s next? This article will go over some benefits of investing in your professional development if you want to pursue your Master of Laws (LLM) this September, boosting your career and employability.

Specialise and expand your legal knowledge

Continuous learning is a vital component of your career as a legal practitioner. After all, the law is an evolving discipline, where you must stay up-to-date on the changes domestically and internationally. Your law degree provided a solid foundation for you to enter the legal profession. But your LLM degree will deepen and broaden your knowledge of the law as an academic subject in the area you are most interested in and passionate about. You will be challenged to refine your problem-solving skills; advance your knowledge of your chosen specialism in an international context and today’s increasingly globalised world; and engage with the social and political context in which legal processes take place.

Broaden your perspective on the law

Middlesex University Dubai offers three LLM qualifications that provide the opportunity to expand your legal knowledge: LLM International Business Law, LLM International Law, and LLM Law. The LLM International Business Law is ideal for those pursuing a systematic and critical understanding of the complex legal, economic, cultural, ethical and political issues informing international business relations. If you are considering a legal career in the public sector, international organisations or non-governmental organisations, the LLM International Law is for you. The programme will focus on the impact of international law on international relations and contemporary concerns such as globalisation, human rights and transnational trade. With a focus on deconstructing and finding answers to complex legal questions in diverse areas such as human rights, UAE and DIFC employment law, dispute resolution, trade law and sustainability, the LLM Law is designed for lawyers wishing to open up their career opportunities in a variety of professional sectors.

Grow your network

When you study LLM, you will benefit from your university’s network of contacts in local and international organisations and interact with students from different sectors. You will be able to address global issues and learn from your classmates’ diverse perspectives that have been made through their unique experiences as professionals in a range of jurisdictions and industries. The law department of Middlesex University Dubai prides itself to establish an extensive network of partnerships with international and regional law firms, government stakeholders, and other international organisations, all of which will become part of your learning journey and professional development through guest lectures and workshops. You will also have the opportunity to enhance your oral, research and writing skills through participation in international mooting competitions.

Pursue a different career path within the legal profession

If you are thinking of taking your professional legal experience to transition into a research and lecturing career, then LLM could be your next step to pursue your PhD. Enter the world of academia that nurtures the next generation of lawyers. The writing, research and oral skills nurtured during this postgraduate degree will equip you for both higher qualifications and the academic profession.

Gain a globally recognised qualification

Middlesex’s LLM degree is accredited in the UK, meaning that when you graduate, you will have a globally recognised qualification on your CV. You will demonstrate to future employers that you have an advanced understanding of law in both practice and academia; that you possess the drive, commitment and motivation to continue your legal education; and that you have undertaken studies in an international environment. If you are working at the same time as studying your LLM at Middlesex University Dubai, their part-time and full-time evening study options mean you don’t have to take a career break to go back to University.

Apply today to Middlesex University Dubai’s Master of Laws (LLM) pathways. Applications for September 2022 are open now. Learn more at www.mdx.ac.ae/september2022.