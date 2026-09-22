Young Scholarz brings 18 years of Singapore teaching expertise to Dubai

Young Scholarz, a Singapore-based academic support provider specialising in IB, IGCSE, A Level and other international curricula, will showcase its presence at the UAE Global Education Fair in Dubai this October, marking the company's formal entry into the UAE market and the start of a long-term presence among Dubai's families.

Founded in 2008 by Sunita Sharma, Young Scholarz has supported thousands of students internationally, with 98 per cent of its IGCSE students achieving A and A* grades and 95 per cent of its IB students achieving 6s and 7s. Sharma, who has taught and mentored students for over 18 years, developed BOUNCE, a proprietary six-step methodology (Brainstorming, Organising, Understanding, Nuancing, Consolidating and becoming Exam Ready), used across the company's faculty, including IB examiners and IGCSE specialists. At its core, BOUNCE teaches students to apply what they already know to suit exam requirements, rather than simply accumulating more content.

Sharma sees BOUNCE as teaching a life skill, not just an exam skill. "We now have countless opinions out there, and AI can generate endless content to support any one of them," she said. "The real skill isn't finding information anymore; it's learning to break down a complex problem and discern what aligns with what we want to achieve. Our teaching extends beyond exam technique; it's lifelong learning."

Young Scholarz's presence at the Dubai fair aims to establish partnerships with UAE schools and university counsellors, supporting students from Grade 9 to Grade 12 in a role complementary to school programmes. "It takes a village to raise a child," said Sunita Sharma. "Our goal is true collaboration with educators, so that together we help each student reach the university that is genuinely right for them."

Widely regarded as one of Singapore's leading tuition providers, the company has been founder-led since inception and built on 18 years of trust within the Singapore education community. That trust has been earned largely through word of mouth, with families referring other families and alumni remaining connected to Young Scholarz long after their own exams are behind them.

Singapore and the UAE share a natural affinity for this expansion; both are ambitious, growth-driven nations where education is central to opportunity. Young Scholarz has built real expertise helping mobile families navigate curriculum transitions, from Indian CBSE or O Level systems into the IB — expertise that speaks directly to the UAE's own large expat community, where families face the same shifts between schools, systems and countries.

The company will be present at the UAE Global Education Fair on 2 and 3 October at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai, with separate meetings scheduled with schools and university counsellors across the visit.