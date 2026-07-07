Young Global, Taxation Society sign one-year strategic partnership

The Taxation Society has announced a one-year partnership agreement (2026-27) with Young Global, continuing the collaboration rooted in a shared belief in the importance of professional development and community building within the UAE’s tax landscape.

This partnership reflects a collective commitment to nurturing the next generation of tax professionals, fostering connections across the industry, and supporting the initiatives that make the Society a meaningful space for its members.

The agreement was formalised at a recent Taxation Society event, in the presence of members, partners, and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both organisations, Rishi Sapra, founder and CEO, Young Global; Nimish Makvana, president of Taxation Society, and Naveen Sharma, chairman of Taxation Society, highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in creating platforms for learning, collaboration, and meaningful engagement among professionals.

The Taxation Society thanks Young Global for their continued support and expresses its appreciation for their commitment, looking forward to a dynamic year of partnership in service of the wider professional community.