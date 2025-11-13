  • search in Khaleej Times
Young author Navaneeth Shreejith shines at Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

Grade 6 UAE student debuts his first comic book, inspiring young readers with creativity and imagination

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 4:26 PM

Eleven-year-old author Navaneeth Shreejith, a Grade 6 student at GEMS Cambridge International School, Abu Dhabi, captured hearts at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025 with the launch of his debut children’s comic book, “Electrizer: Destiny Starts,” published by Chiranthana Publications, UAE.

The launch event, held at Expo Centre Sharjah, was graced by distinguished guests including Hari Kumar, chairman and managing director of Elite Group of Companies, UAE; Raman V, chairman and managing director of GBH International Group, Dubai; and P K Mohandas, noted social worker.

During the event, Navaneeth delivered his author’s speech, sharing the inspiration behind his story and his dream to encourage creativity and imagination among young readers. “Electrizer: Destiny Starts” takes readers on an exciting journey of friendship, adventure, and self-belief, blending fun storytelling with positive life lessons.

A vivid reader and storyteller since early childhood, Navaneeth has always been drawn to books, art, and creative expression. He is passionate about drawing and sketching, and he insisted on doing all the illustrations for his comic book by himself. “Electrizer: Destiny Starts” is the result of 11 months of dedicated effort, from writing and designing to illustrating each page. He firmly believes that a book should reflect the author’s complete creative vision — from the story to the artwork and this project stands as a proud testament to that belief.

Navaneeth is the son of Dr Sreejith, a cardiologist at Ahalya Hospital, Abu Dhabi, and Revathi, an engineer. The family expressed their joy and gratitude for the recognition their son received at such a prestigious literary platform, calling it a proud and emotional milestone in his young journey as a writer.

The book, already available for sale in India, has been warmly received by children and parents alike for its engaging storytelling and inspiring message.

Organised annually by the Sharjah Book Authority, the Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the world’s largest literary gatherings, promoting reading, creativity, and cultural exchange. The launch of a young author’s debut work at such a global event highlights the growing talent and imagination of the UAE’s young generation and marks the beginning of a promising literary journey for Navaneeth.