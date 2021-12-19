Yatin Kukreja takes the entertainment industry by storm

The young Indian talent recently co-produced the newest track with Metro Talkies Production titled ‘Kyu Tu Gaya’

It is really fascinating to know more about people who are constantly bringing a wave of change in the industries they serve. Knowing more about their journey evokes the right energy, zealousness, and courage in other budding talents, motivating and inspiring them in ways more than one. The world of entertainment and music is one, which has welcomed many such talents so far. One such name that has been making a lot of buzz lately is Yatin Kukreja, a young Indian talent, who as a producer has taken over the industry.

Kukreja is a Dubai-based entrepreneur who has never left a stone unturned in enthralling audiences with his skills as a producer in the industry and the massive hit songs he has already given, including songs like ‘Filhaal 2’, starring Akshay Kumar and previously ‘Cute Song’ by Aroob Khan, featuring Satvik Sankhyan. Yet again, he has come up with a new song titled ‘Kyu Tu Gaya’, collaborating with Metro Talkies Production. He originally hails from Delhi, India, and now has been making his name across the UAE as a rising entrepreneurial talent and producer who is on a constant look out for path-breaking content to produce under his newly launched production house AYT in Dubai.

Kukreja has risen high to the top as a young producer who aims to bring new talent through his production house and work. He is a shining example of a modern-day producer who knows which projects to invest in and how to raise the bar for others in the industry.

