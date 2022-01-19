Yann Darwin - The Self-Made Real Estate Mogul Impacting Lives
Dubai
Yann Darwin is an investor and entrepreneur with a specialty in investments. Yann is an experienced investor in the real estate industry and in financial markets. He shares a deep understanding of the two sectors and knowledge about money management, investing, market analysis, and finance vulgarization.
Yann has established numerous companies in the real estate industry, amongst them is GreenBull. Yann is a co-founder of the internationally accredited finance company, with establishments in France, UAE, and Switzerland. The company is dedicated to helping its clients revolutionize their finances and make the most of their investments. Greenbull's focus is anchored around four main industries; real estate, financial markets, private equity, and insurance. According to Yann, the company currently has an estimated net worth of $120 million.
As an investor, Yann has spent a significant part of his career buying and selling properties. His work revolves around finding and structuring real estate deals that have made him a household name in the industry. He has a selfless desire to educate other people about how to make strategic and profitable investments. Yann leverages social media to share useful investment content that has helped transform thousands of lives worldwide.
Today, Yann runs the biggest YouTube channel in France that is based on finance and investments. He has gained over 170k subscribers on YouTube with over 15 million views. He also enjoys a massive social media following across other platforms.
The self-made investment mogul often shares his entrepreneurial journey to empower and inspire others. Yann says he has faced numerous challenges and obstacles during his ten years in the industry. It took hard work and dedication to remain focused through some major career setbacks. Now that he is finally living his dream, Yann looks forward to inspiring others to find success.
He offers insightful real estate and investment strategies through various social platforms. Yann wants to educate people on how to invest and make money work for them. That's an essential skill and the only way to financial freedom. Yann argues that money means nothing if it doesn't bring you freedom and ability to focus on what's important for you.
Living your dream may not be one of the easiest tasks, especially if you lack the self-discipline and commitment to focus on your goals. Yann says there is no shortcut to success, and it requires diligence and commitment. The essence is to identify what works best for you and employ prudent money management skills. Yann's own journey to the top of the industry was through a series of challenges and lots of analyzing.
As he inspires others, Yann is also keen on scaling the Greenbull group and hopefully reaching a global audience.