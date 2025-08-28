Yango Group receives Tier S Dubai AI Seal certification, joining select group of verified AI leaders

Yango Group, a global tech company, has become one of the first companies to receive the Dubai AI Seal at Tier S - the highest certification level - in recognition of its advanced, reliable, and impactful AI solutions. This government-issued recognition positions Yango Group among a select group of trusted AI providers actively shaping the future of Dubai’s digital economy.

“The Dubai AI Seal strengthens the AI private sector in Dubai by maximising its business opportunity in the Emirate. It creates the foundation for a more meaningful collaboration between government and the private sector to shape a future where transformative technology serves society with reliability and impact,” noted Saeed Al Falasi, executive director, Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

Yango Group has already introduced a range of advanced AI-powered services across the UAE, actively contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming a global AI hub. These include a line-up of smart speakers powered by Yasmina, a culturally aware AI assistant fluent in Arabic and English, an AI-powered robotics solution for warehouse automation, and autonomous delivery robots operating in urban environments and supporting sustainability goals.

Recently, the company announced the launch of YangoAI, a suite of advanced AI technologies tailored to the GCC. These hyper-localised innovations are designed to meet the unique needs of the region while supporting the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.

“We are proud to receive the Dubai AI Seal, awarded through a pioneering government-backed AI certification programme. This is a clear testament that our transformative AI technologies both meet high benchmark standards and drive real economic value,” said Sergej Loiter, CEO of Search, AI, and AdTech, Yango Group. “The Dubai AI Seal opens new opportunities for strategic partnerships with government entities and positions us as a trusted AI leader in the region’s digital transformation.”

Receiving the Dubai AI Seal reinforces Yango Group’s commitment to uphold today’s technological standards while anticipating future requirements across the UAE and the wider GCC region.

The Dubai AI Seal, introduced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and managed by Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, is a comprehensive classification system designed to assess and validate trusted AI solution providers. Recipients of the Dubai AI Seal are classified into six tiers reflecting the extent of their economic contribution in Dubai, with ‘S’ representing the highest level of impact on Dubai’s economy and technological advancement.

Dubai AI Seal is expected to become a reference point in public-private partnerships and project selection for government initiatives within Dubai’s AI industry.