Yango Deli Tech: technologies to help grocers to overcome its pain points

By Aswin Krishnan Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:29 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:31 PM

A chat with Max Avtukhov, Co-Founder and CEO of Yango Deli Tech

What is the core concept of Yango Deli Tech?

Yango Deli Tech is a global tech company that provides proprietary technologies and expertise for retailers as well as e-grocery players. We assist the ecosystem of traditional retailers at different levels of e-commerce maturity to transition from a brick-and-mortar format to an online business model and improve their fulfilment and delivery processes, which leads to a significant enhancement in operational effectiveness.

What is the purpose of launching Yango Deli Tech in the UAE now?

MENA’s e-grocery market is presently anticipated to be worth $25 billion and there are significant opportunities for additional expansion and growth. According to our estimations, in Dubai, the number of daily deliveries is expected to be doubled at a minimum. In addition to that e-commerce penetration in the Middle East accounts for around four per cent, making the most advanced technologies a growth driver for further expansion of the market share.

In cities like Dubai, consumers are used to seamless user experiences topped off by frictionless payment systems. So-called ‘super apps’, while providing online grocery options, aren’t efficient in their delivery mechanisms. Additionally, despite the clear market opportunity, most grocers still don’t believe they have the necessary capabilities to grow in this space to keep up.

We believe it is the right time for us to enter the market and help grocers, retailers, and quick commerce and e-commerce players with the necessary know-how and technological expertise, such as ours, to streamline their operations, improve customer experience and operational efficiency as well as unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion, all the while keeping in mind the surge towards convenience and safety.

How does it help companies, can you share some numbers?

The pain points for online grocery providers are increasing dramatically as the e-commerce sales are higher than ever and e-grocers need to focus on efficiencies. A study conducted by the Food Marketing Institute and Nielsen predicts that online groceries will capture 20 per cent of total grocery retail by 2025 to reach $100 billion in consumer sales.

Yango Deli Tech’s tech stack can help solve multiple pain points of e-grocers. For example, forecasting and demand planning to overcome the frustration of shoppers when a particular item they are looking for is out of stock, to offer personalisation and a remarkable customer experience, predict future shopping patterns, inventory management, which is a key factor in improving revenue and maintaining customer satisfaction, last-mile delivery and tracking to make sure route optimisation, vehicle maintenance and driving pattern analysis are taken into consideration and there is transparency in transportation and tracking.

We can provide complex solutions for our partners, as well as customised solutions based on the needs of the retailer. For example, we are able to integrate specific modules with existing retailer systems, such as WMS, white label client apps, or logistics technology.

Our tech stack was proven earlier at a scale of rapid grocery delivery business with over 450 ‘dark stores’, the business became profitable and showed positive EBITDA in the home market, which is quite successful, given the recent results of other q-commerce companies. In terms of operational numbers, we recently began working with one of our clients, and the test revealed that by implementing the innovative warehouse management system, our client could reduce the average number of missing items per day by 97 per cent.

Integration of batching and automatic shift planning resulted in an increase of hourly orders delivered by couriers by more than a quarter. Warehouse pickers application also helped decrease time needed for picking each item by more than 35 per cent via implementing smart in-store routing as each stock keeping unit (SKU) is assigned to a specific shelf. All of these numbers lead to increased operational effectiveness, a better customer experience, and, ultimately, increased profitability for the entire company.

Describe Yango Deli Tech customers and how does the company’s solutions meet their needs?

In general terms, Yango Deli Tech can benefit retailers, e-grocers and marketplaces, enabling these companies to deliver goods on-time and in-full. For traditional businesses, this means an opportunity to advance the current business model from offline to online, at the same time avoiding unnecessary costs of maintaining non-core functions. Yango Deli Tech’s tech stack allows businesses to scale faster, leapfrogging the competition. It supports a variety of delivery options, including ultra-fast delivery, and is also suitable for different types of client’s interfaces.

With the right technological tools, e-grocery companies can manage orders, inventory, and deliveries more effectively, which helps to drive down costs and increase margins. To give you a few examples, we can automatically activate a discount on a specific product, when our algorithm predicts that it won’t sell before the expiration. At times of higher demand, the system can automatically raise the minimum basket value or increase the delivery fee to maintain supply (courier) and demand (orders) equilibrium. The smart routing solution and batching algorithms help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by selecting the most effective route for couriers and logistics and reducing useless mileage. Apart from improved unit-economics, customer satisfaction is also on the rise due to timely and accurate deliveries, as well as competitive pricing.

Any growth plans in the region?

Our estimates, supported by statistics and expert’s opinion, confirm that the e-commerce, and e-grocery market specifically, in the MENA region, will continue to grow at an unprecedented pace. The market is witnessing the launch of more and more specialised e-grocery companies, while large traditional retailers are going online as well. Consumers are becoming increasingly demanding in terms of speed and precision for their orders, but in order to be able to provide such high-quality service, companies require advanced technological solutions. We believe that with our proprietary tech, we can help local companies that want to capture a significant market share of e-grocery, fuel this exponential growth.

We recently announced our entry into the UAE market and are already expanding in the GCC region, including the implementation of a large project in Saudi Arabia. We announced our partnership with PtteM, a subsidiary of Turkish National Post, in January 2023 to launch an e-grocery service in Turkiye based on Ptt branches, with the ultimate goal of covering more than 1,000 stores nationwide in the coming years.

