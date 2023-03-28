YANGO announces rewarding Ramadan campaign

Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 2:21 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 2:23 PM

Yango, the internationally recognised ride-hailing app, is delighted to announce its special Ramadan activities to celebrate the spirit of giving of the holy month with customers and drivers through a host of exciting benefits.

Every day, Yango will be distributing special Iftar boxes at a dedicated zone near its centre for partners and drivers to help drivers that are still on the road to break their fast as a symbol of appreciation for their commitment and dedication towards their work during this time.

Islam Abdul Karim, general manager, Yango GCC, said: “At Yango, we understand the significance of Ramadan for our customers and partners’ drivers. We want to make their experience with us during this holy month as special and meaningful as possible and to bring calmness and kindness.”

"We also want to express our pride and gratitude for being granted the opportunity to operate in Dubai and become an integral part of the city's transport infrastructure. The city’s modern and world-leading infrastructure is a testament to its visionary leadership and we are honoured to be a part of it.”

Yango is also doubling the tips given via the app during this period for the rides paid by card. Users riding through the premier tariff can receive special souvenirs after Iftar time such as water bottles with a limited-edition design inspired by Ramadan.