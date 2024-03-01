Yango announces exclusive Ramadan offers to celebrate the holy month

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 2:59 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 4:58 PM

Yango, an international tech company, has announced its special offers on the ride-hailing service during the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE, aligning with its customer-centric strategy to enrich travel experiences and add value to journeys.

With the launch of the new Yango Play, the first-ever AI-powered entertainment super app featuring movies, music, and mini-games on a single platform, individuals who sign up during Ramadan will enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent discount on five rides per month with Yango’s ride-hailing service.

The new app is designed as a cornerstone of the company’s expanding ecosystem, offering an immersive digital experience, and seamlessly integrating entertainment with everyday convenience. As long as the Yango Play subscription is active, users will be able to get five discounted rides on the Yango ride-hailing app every month.

Additionally, the Yango ride-hailing service will be distributing exclusive Iftar boxes to their partner drivers in a designated area near its hub, supporting those who are still on the road at the time of breaking their fast. This gesture serves as recognition of their hard work and dedication during this period.

"Our Ramadan offer is designed with our customers' needs and the spirit of the season in mind," said Islam Abdul Karim, general manager at Yango ride-hailing service, GCC. "We understand the importance of community and connectivity during Ramadan, and we want to contribute to making these moments special as part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional services and adding value to our customers."

The premier ride-hailing service's Ramadan offers showcase its continued dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

Download the Yango ride-hailing app today from Google Play or Apple Store.