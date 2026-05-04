YallaYum: Transforming fruit into a new kind of modern indulgence

YallaYum is a proudly UAE made premium snack brand transforming fruit into a new kind of modern indulgence. Built in Dubai, the company brings together clean ingredients, thoughtful design, and advanced freeze drying technology to create products that are vibrant, naturally delicious, and made for today’s lifestyle. At the heart of YallaYum is a simple belief: healthy snacking should never feel boring, and regional identity can be turned into products with real global appeal.

What makes YallaYum stand out is its ability to connect food innovation with local culture. Its products are inspired by the energy, creativity, and heritage of the UAE, while being developed to meet the expectations of modern retail and export markets. The brand has also received international recognition, including MUSE Design Awards, Global Vegan Awards, and Gulfood Green recognition, reflecting both its product quality and its brand vision.

Among its latest innovations is Dubai Crunch, a freeze dried Emirati date snack developed through extensive research and repeated trials. Ripe dates are known to be difficult to process in this format because of their natural sugar profile and texture. YallaYum successfully transformed this iconic local fruit into a crisp, premium snack that is enjoyable, commercially viable, and distinctly original. Available in Original, Saffron Rose, and CinnaCarda, Dubai Crunch reflects YallaYum’s ambition to take a deeply rooted regional ingredient and elevate it into a future facing food innovation from the UAE to the world.