XYRA unveils an intuitive AI platform to transform UAE business accounting

As the UAE accelerates its digital economy, Dubai-based tech innovator XYRA has launched an AI-powered accounting and bookkeeping platform to simplify e-invoice management and tax compliance for growing enterprises.

Navigating UAE Corporate Tax, VAT, and daily operations often leaves SMEs dependent on disjointed tools and manual data entry. XYRA eliminates this friction with its flagship ecosystem, XYRA Books. The platform is robustly packed with bookkeeping, invoicing, payroll, and inventory into a futuristic bundle of solution.

By automating repetitive tasks, XYRA provides business owners with real-time, actionable insights into revenue and cash flow while ensuring seamless local compliance. This replaces disconnected spreadsheets with clear operational visibility and audit-ready governance.

"We built XYRA to empower entrepreneurs," said Selvam, founder and CEO of XYRA. "Business owners should focus on scaling their vision, not drowning in manual administrative work. XYRA acts as an intelligent partner, enabling UAE businesses to operate smarter and grow with absolute confidence."

Powered by Microsoft, XYRA delivers scalable, enterprise-grade AI solutions designed specifically for startups, SMEs, and accounting professionals. Committed to advancing the UAE's digital transformation, XYRA empowers entrepreneurs to streamline operations, reduce overhead, and scale their businesses with confidence. The new gen AI-company is set to showcase its AI Accounting solutions at the Dubai AI Festival 2026, taking place on October 26th and 27th.

Headquartered in Dubai, XYRA is a technology company pioneering intelligent financial and operational management solutions for the Middle East digital economy. Its flagship ecosystem, XYRA, consolidates fragmented business processes into a single AI platform, driving sustainable growth and audit-ready governance for startups and SMEs.