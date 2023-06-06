XTB offers real stocks in the MENA region

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 12:38 PM

XTB, a global fintech, is expanding its investment offer in the MENA region. From May 22, investors have the opportunity to invest in real stocks from the 15 largest stock exchanges in the world, including the NYSE, LSE, and Deutsche Boerse.

XTB has been systematically expanding its offer with new products. This is driven by the desire to offer the users of the proprietary investment platform the widest possible opportunities for capital allocation options. For several years, investments based on real stocks and ETFs have become increasingly popular. Since May 22, investors from the MENA region had access to these types of investments.

New investment opportunities

Prior to May 22, XTB's offer in the MENA market was based on a diverse portfolio of CFDs, including gold trading, silver trading, and other CFDs instruments. The last two years of the global fintech in this market show that there is enormous investment potential in this region, thus the expansion of the product offering.

Since May 22, XTB's offer in the MENA market includes real stocks (from the European and US stock markets) and ETFs (from the European markets). Users of the XTB platform will have the opportunity to purchase stocks and ETFs from up to 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world, including The New York Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, and Deutsche Boerse.

"The development of our product offer in the MENA market is a natural step in our growth. Our goal is to provide our clients with a full investment spectrum so we are constantly working on the development from both the perspective of products but also technology. I will also not hide the fact that our branch in Dubai is one of the fastest growing. This shows the enormous interest in financial markets in this region, and I am pleased that local investors will gain new investment opportunities," said Omar Arnaout, CEO at XTB.

Investors interested in real stocks and ETFs at XTB will receive an extremely attractive offer in financial terms. The minimum transaction value starts at 10 EUR. However, what is important, the investment platform does not charge any commissions for such transactions until the monthly turnover exceeds 100 000 EUR. Above this limit, transactions in stocks and ETFs are charged a commission of 0.2 per cent (min. 10 EUR).

Increased interest in the capital market

The addition of stocks and ETFs to XTB's offer is the expansion of possibilities for users with different investment strategies. CFD-based instruments are characterised by high volatility and are intended for active investors, whereas real stocks, and especially ETFs, are products for people leaning towards more passive investing. In some markets, e.g., in Poland, Portugal, Romania, and the Czech Republic, a significant part of XTB clients buy shares and ETF funds.

"I am pleased that with the expansion of XTB's offer in the MENA region, local investors will gain new investment opportunities," added Achraf Drid, director at XTB MENA.

In the first quarter of 2023, XTB generated over EUR 64.4 mm in consolidated net profit. This is a record quarterly result in the company's history. Furthermore, the total number of clients on the global investment platform exceeded 721,000, with an increase of over 104,000 in the first quarter of this year alone. Investors

The XTB Group is an international provider of trading and investment products, services, and technology solutions. The XTB Group entities are supervised by the world's largest regulators, including DFSA, FCA, CySEC, and KNF.

For over 20 years, the XTB Group has provided retail investors with immediate access to hundreds of markets around the world. XTB is a fintech company based on trust, technology, and support. Since 2004, the XTB Group has been expanding its business, which now covers 13 major markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, gaining the trust of over 721,000 customers. Using their own award-winning xStation and xStation Mobile platforms XTB Group entities offer access to over 4,500 financial instruments, including real stocks, ETFs, and CFDs for Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Through the X-Open Hub, XTB provides leading technology to financial institutions around the world. Find out more at: www.xtb.com

— Investing in CFDs carries a high degree of risk, as they are leveraged-based products, and often small movements in the market could lead to much larger movements in the value of your investment and this could work against you or for you. XTB is a subsidiary of XTB S.A ('XTB') which is a listed entity on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. XTB does not provide advice and is not a financial advisor. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your investment objectives and level of experience, before trading, and if necessary, seek independent advice.