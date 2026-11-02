XSpot Wealth to showcase XSpot 360 at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026

As wealth management across the Gulf moves deeper into digital transformation, XSpot Wealth will take part in Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 to introduce XSpot 360, a business-to-business wealth management technology platform for financial institutions. The company joins the summit as a silver sponsor.

Dubai FinTech Summit, organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), takes place on November 2–3, 2026, at Madinat Jumeirah and ranks among the region's most prominent gatherings of financial leaders, policymakers and technology firms. XSpot Wealth's participation reflects growing demand across the UAE and the wider GCC for modern infrastructure to support investment services.

XSpot 360 is designed for institutions that sit between investors and markets — brokers, asset managers, independent financial advisers, family offices, banks, insurers and pension providers. It brings investment management functions and digital infrastructure into a single environment, helping these organisations modernise how they serve their clients.

The platform offers a range of capabilities designed to support financial professionals, including API integration that allows institutions to connect it to their existing systems, white-label solutions that enable them to offer technology-enabled wealth services under their own brand, and automated portfolio management and reporting to simplify day-to-day operations and improve access to investment information. A unified environment gives teams centralised visibility of their portfolios, while the underlying infrastructure is built to scale as an institution grows.

"The Gulf is one of the most dynamic environments in the world for financial technology, and the appetite for serious wealth-management infrastructure is real," said Dimitris Kantzelis, CEO and co-founder of XSpot Wealth. "We established a presence in Dubai because we see long-term opportunity here. Bringing XSpot 360 to the Dubai FinTech Summit lets us put the platform in front of the institutions shaping the region's financial future."

Through the summit, XSpot Wealth aims to build awareness of XSpot 360 among institutional decision-makers in the UAE and GCC, generate interest in platform demonstrations and explore strategic partnerships with technology and financial services firms. The company views its participation as part of the broader digital transformation of wealth management across the region.