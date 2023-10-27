Xpressions Style celebrates 25 years of beauty and excellence in UAE

Xpressions Style is committed to providing its customers with genuine products from trusted brands

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 4:58 PM

Xpressions Style, a leading health and beauty retailer in the UAE is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Established in 1998, Xpressions Style has grown to become a trusted brand that offers a wide range of authentic and affordable beauty products.

Over the past 25 years, Xpressions Style has expanded its presence to over 40 stores across all seven Emirates of the UAE. The company's retail outlets are strategically located in some of the most prominent shopping malls in the region, making it easy for customers to access its extensive product offerings.

Xpressions Style is committed to providing its customers with genuine products from trusted brands. The company has forged direct partnerships with numerous reputable brands and maintains a strict quality check process to ensure that every product available at its stores is 100 per cent authentic.

Whether you are looking for skincare essentials, hair care products, makeup, or any other health and beauty item, Xpressions Style has got you covered. The company also offers a wide range of original branded fragrances, watches, and fashion accessories.

Xpressions Style is dedicated to providing a delightful and personalised shopping experience for its customers. The company's team of beauty experts and customer support personnel are always ready to assist customers in finding the perfect products to suit their unique needs.

Prakash Bambani, COO at Xpressions Style, expressed his gratitude for the continued support from customers and suppliers, saying, "We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of serving our wonderful customers in the UAE. We are committed to offering authentic products at affordable prices and will continue to focus on providing excellent customer service and after-sale support."

As Xpressions Style celebrates its 25th anniversary, the company recommits itself to providing the best in beauty and health products to its loyal customers.