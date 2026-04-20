XPCHEM expands Gulf operations with five new port-based testing units backed by $25 million investment

XPCHEM, a Switzerland-based independent testing and certification agency, has announced a major expansion of its operations across the Gulf region with the launch of five new laboratory and inspection units. The development represents an investment exceeding $25 million and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Established in 2008 in Zurich, XPCHEM has built a strong global presence, offering precision-driven testing and certification services across more than 40 countries. The company is co-owned by SGS, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, further strengthening its technical expertise and international credibility.

XPCHEM currently operates across several prominent Gulf trade hubs, including Jebel Ali and Khalifa Port in the UAE; Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Saudi Arabia; Umm Qasr in Iraq; as well as Shuwaikh and Shuaiba ports in Kuwait.

Building on this established footprint, the company has now operationalised five additional units strategically positioned near key petroleum and chemical transit points. These include Fujairah, Ruwais (near ADNOC operations), Khor Al Zubair, Jizan Port, and Khor Fakkan Port. These locations rank among the region’s highest-volume shipping and energy corridors, enabling closer proximity to critical trade flows.

The expansion comes at a time when global supply chains are undergoing significant shifts, increasing the need for reliable, real-time testing and certification services. By situating laboratories directly at port locations, XPCHEM aims to enhance efficiency in cargo verification, reduce turnaround times, and ensure compliance with international regulatory standards.

A spokesperson for XPCHEM stated that the company continues to see strong growth potential in the Gulf region. The spokesperson added that the expansion reflects confidence in the region’s long-term significance in global energy trade and underlines XPCHEM’s focus on delivering high-precision testing services at key operational points.

The newly established units will offer a comprehensive range of services, including petroleum and diesel testing, chemical analysis, cargo inspection, and certification. All services will be conducted in accordance with globally recognised ASTM and ISO standards, supporting refineries, traders, storage terminals, and shipping operators with accurate and independent data.

With this development, XPCHEM further strengthens its position as a reliable partner in the Gulf’s energy and petrochemical ecosystem, with a focus on infrastructure development, operational capability, and service reliability to meet evolving industry demands.