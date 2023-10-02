Xpatzhub presents Diwali bonanza and lifestyle extravaganza exhibitions in Dubai

Get ready to immerse yourself in the festive spirit as Xpatzhub, a leading event management company, brings you not one but two grand Diwali exhibitions. Mark your calendars for October 14 at the luxurious Taj JLT and October 21 at the splendid DoubleTree by Hilton Mankhool. These exhibitions promise to be a visual and sensory delight, offering a treasure trove of Diwali and lifestyle delights

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 1:03 PM

Xpatzhub's Diwali and lifestyle exhibition boasts an impressive lineup of over 120 exhibitors, making it one of the most extensive gatherings of its kind. Whether you're looking for exquisite clothing, dazzling jewellery, premium skincare products, trendy handbags, or fashionable footwear, this exhibition has it all. It's a one-stop-shop for all your Diwali and lifestyle needs.

Among the distinguished exhibitors, Royal Star - The Real Jewellery Brand stands out as a gem. With a legacy of crafting fine jewellery, Royal Star is set to enchant visitors at both exhibition locations. What sets them apart is not just their stunning jewellery collection but the unique services they offer.

Jewellery cleaning: Bring your beloved jewellery pieces back to life with Royal Star's professional cleaning service. They'll make sure your jewellery sparkles just like the day you got it.

Revamping old jewellery: Do you have old jewellery pieces that need a fresh look? Royal Star specialises in revamping and redesigning old jewellery, breathing new life into sentimental treasures.

Customised diamond jewellery:* If you have a dream design in mind, Royal Star can turn it into reality. Their experts will work closely with you to create custom diamond jewellery that's uniquely yours, and the best part? They offer personalised consultations for free.

Xpatzhub's Diwali and lifestyle exhibitions are not just about shopping; they're about creating memorable experiences. Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance, discover the latest fashion trends, explore skincare innovations, and indulge in mouthwatering cuisine from a variety of food stalls. It's a day of celebration and indulgence, all under one roof.

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this grand celebration of Diwali and lifestyle. Whether you're looking to stock up on Diwali essentials, update your wardrobe, or simply treat yourself to something special, these exhibitions have it all. Bring your family and friends, and make it a day to remember.

In conclusion, Xpatzhub's Diwali and lifestyle exhibitions promise to be a dazzling showcase of the best in fashion, jewellery, skincare, and more. With Royal Star's presence and its array of exclusive services, this is an event you don't want to miss. Join us on October 14 at Taj JLT and October 21 at DoubleTree by Hilton Mankhool for a Diwali celebration like no other.