Xpatzhub honours women achievers

The multi-national jury comprises of an international board of members that includes representatives from Asia, Africa and Arabia. Meghna Naidu, a renowned actress in the Bollywood Industry will be gracing the event with her presence as a VVIP guest star.

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:20 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:47 PM

Xpatzhub, the largest Indian expat community with more than 150,000 active members, recently announced the UAE dates for season one of the ‘Women Achievers Awards’ to be held on March 12 from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Grand Excelsior, Al Barsha.

Anul Mundra, the founder and CEO of Xpatzhub said: “I am proud and excited to announce the first season of the ‘UAE Women Achievers Awards’. We look forward to hosting many more seasons to honour such women and showcase the talents of businesswomen and entrepreneurs around the UAE.”