Xclusive Yachts teams up with Yallacompare

(From left) Luke Craven, chief commercial officer at Yallacompare; Amit Patel, managing director at Xclusive Yachts; and Jainney Thakker, marketing manager at Xclusive Yachts

Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 4:33 PM

Xclusive Yachts, the top yacht rental company in the region, has now partnered with leading insurance comparison website Yallacompare.

“Offering the best to customers has always been a priority at Xclusive Yachts. With this tie-up, we aim at reaching more and more customers and providing our five-star rated services at best prices,” says Amit Patel, managing director of Xclusive Yachts.

Yallacompare customers can now enjoy flat 15 per cent off on all private yacht rentals with Xclusive Yachts and choose from 70 plus fleets.

“We are excited to announce Xclusive Yachts as our latest customer rewards partner, offering Yallacompare customers an exclusive 15 per cent discount on private yacht rentals. We look forward to growing this partnership in 2022,” added Jonathan Rawling, CEO of Yallacompare.

With Dubai booming with visitors as the prime season has kicked in, we expect a rise in insurance needs. More and more people want to explore the city at the best time of the year and experience yachting at its finest.