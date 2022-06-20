Xapads Media appoints Gagan Uppal as country head in MENA region

Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 12:38 PM

Xapads Media, one of the leading programmatic ad-tech platforms, recently announced the appointment of Gagan Uppal as the country head for the MENA region to give them a local leadership boost in the region. Xapads Media with the onboarding of Uppal, will now focus on its strategic growth strengthening the local team, partnerships, and innovation in the MENA region.

Associated with brands like Bath and Body Works, H&M, Aldar, Abu Dhabi Tourism, DTCM (Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing), Samsung, IqOptions, Starbucks and McDonalds in the MENA region, Xapads is now looking to increase its footprint further in the region. With the expansion of its offerings, Xapads’s UAE office will serve as the hub for the company’s business development in the Middle East market and will explore new opportunities in the fast-growing MENA region.

Prior to Xapads, Uppal was spearheading advertising and emerging tech partnerships at The TechVantage and was responsible for onboarding global ad-tech/martech partners. Having 14 years of work experience, Uppal has managed several popular campaigns for well-known clients including Nestle, Expo 2020, Neom, Dubai Holdings, Address Hotels and ENOC to name a few.

Talking about the appointment of the country head, Nitin Gupta, founder and CEO, Xapads Media, said: “With a focused approach to further expand our horizons, Xapads will strengthen its position in the MENA region with a new country head. We are delighted to have Uppal on board and I am sure that with his excellent leadership skills and work experience he will further strengthen our footprints in the MENA region”.

Xapads through its ad-tech platform Xerxes- empowered with AI/ML, aims to generate performance programmatically with data layering and brand safety. Currently with a market reach of over 850 million users globally, it aims to help and bring high-end results for their partners.

Ramneek Chadha, COO, Xapads Media, added: “Uppal is a seasoned veteran in the industry with a vast experience and insights of the ad-tech field and I am sure that he will successfully implement his growth strategies in the market and help Xapads Media be one of the top ad-tech platform in the region.”

Speaking about his new innings with Xapads, Uppal said: “It is a great opportunity for me to join Xapads Media at such a pivotal time and lead its MENA office which is rapidly growing and creating a niche in the region. As the company is already catering to well-known brands and agencies with its advanced ad tech services, I’m confident in bringing a positive revolution to the business and the company's growth."