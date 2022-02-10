WOW Ride service set to start Abu Dhabi operations

The company receives approval from the government of Abu Dhabi to start its field operations with immediate effect

By Staff Report Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 7:11 PM

WOW Electronic Transport Services on Thursday announced that it is ready to start the transportation services in Abu Dhabi from February 10. WOW has moved one step forward in another state of Emirate and announced that it has completed contractual requirements with the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi, and has received approval from the government of Abu Dhabi to start its field operations effectively.

WOW has been permitted to offer e-hailing passenger transport services through AI Technology development of their applications and online system to provide luxury and seamless vehicle services in Abu Dhabi. Through this AI Technology implementation, the company has developed the option of voice over search for pickup and drop-off locations. Customers can also chat real-time with the leaders through text messages and voice messages. Also, the ride details can be tracked online through the real-time GPS Navigation tracking of the ride.

WOW introduces multiple riding categories which include WOW Easy, WOW Long Drive, WOW Premium XL, WOW Luxury, WOW Ladies, WOW School, WOW Kids, WOW Stretch Limo, WOW Emergency, WOW Economy, WOW Family, and WOW VIP.

“WOW being launched will bring a great perk for the people of Abu Dhabi; an app with dedicated electronic transport services that meet the growing needs of travellers, people living, and communities existing within Abu Dhabi and linking outside the other states and cities. Starting from Dubai, the service is now available in Abu Dhabi. Hoping that 2022 will be a good year, WOW has intended its service to cater to the needs of the customers,” said Abdul Rahman, transportation head of WOW.

WOW launched its services in Dubai in January 2019. It has plans to hit major metropolitan cities across the world in near future.

— business@khaleejtimes.com