Worldwide K9 (WWK9) Academy UAE to participate at World Police Summit 2022

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 3:23 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 3:25 PM

Worldwide K9 (WWK9) Academy UAE — a canine service provider affiliated with WWK9 USA, based in Abu Dhabi, is participating in the 2022 edition of the World Police Summit (WPS) starting from March 14 to 17 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020, in the UAE.

WWK9 Academy’s state-of-the-art facility specialises in the detection of explosives and narcotics, in training K9s for patrol and multi-purpose K9 teams for government, law enforcement and private entities in the UAE. All Academy dogs are selected, bred and tested individually before handing over to a customer. In addition, regular vaccinations, blood work, X-rays and microchips are curated at each stage of the dog’s stay with the Academy to maintain a comprehensive health record for each dog.

“We at WWK9 Academy have a strong relationship with the law enforcement authorities in the UAE and are pleased to be part of this event. The World Police Summit marks one of the most vital events in the region, making this high-level global platform a perfect place to meet and network with policing and law enforcement leaders. The Summit is a strategic forum for us to display our specialities such as contraband detection, explosive and narcotic detection, electronic device detection and detection of invasive species that caters to all B2B and B2C requirements. We are confident that our participation will help us further cement our relationship with the law enforcement authorities in the country,” said Obaid Al Kaabi of Worldwide K9 Academy UAE.

At the upcoming Summit, WWK9 Academy will showcase its innovative services, a vast portfolio of products, significant facilities and offers law and government officials a chance to meet and greet with the professional team of WWK9. Through its participation at the Summit, WWK9 Academy aims to reinforce brand awareness and introduce its B2B and B2C services to governments, policymakers and sector professionals.

WWK9 Academy UAE is at the forefront of dog training methodology using innovative techniques to develop stable, confident and productive working dogs. The detection capabilities of a K9 are endless; even the faintest smell can be picked up by them. In addition, UAE K9 teams are trained to conduct personal protection services, cargo screening and guard/handler training. WWK9 UAE can provide a diverse range of working K9s for security services outsourcing to government entities, private establishments and events. UAE K9 security teams are the most reliable and are known to provide effective security for unlawful activities to ensure public safety in the workplace, at schools and events that have large crowds.

Throughout the Summit, WWK9 Academy will be situated at Stand G17 where attendees can interact with company representatives and view their services. For more information on the WWK9 Academy, visit www.k9uae.ae